VIA delegation met Deependra Singh Kushwah, IAS, Development Commissioner (Industries)

Nagpur: A delegation of Vidarbha Industries Association led by Pravin Tapadia, Past President, Gaurav Sarda, Vice President, Girdhari Mantri, CA Nitin Agrawal and Vinit Mohota met Deependra Singh Kushwah, IAS, Development Commissioner (Industries), Directorate of Industries, Mumbai today, 11th December 2023 at Udyam Sabhagruh, Nagpur and discussed and submitted suggestions related to Industrial Policy 2024 and Logistic Policy, which is under preparation.

Deependra Singh Kushwah welcomed the members and highlighted the new MAITRI Act 2023, a Single Window System for issuing permissions required for establishing and operating industries. Particularly for the benefit and development of Vidarbha, the Government is focusing and coming up with special sectoral policies. He further assured that he will incorporate the suggestions and feedback shared by the industrial fraternity in the ensuing Industrial Policy 2024.

While discussing with the Development Commissioner (Inds), VIA suggested the need for sectoral policies so that every unit shall be able to avail the benefits of the PSI Scheme.

VIA stressed upon to remove the anomaly in definition of MSME and also for special LSI & LSI units as they get the minimum benefits as compared to MSME & Mega units which discourage MSME to graduate to LSI. Surplus claim is carried forward only for one year and deficit is not carried forward. Units shall be allowed to avail the overall amount sanctioned within the tenure.

For expansion & diversification of units to be treated at par with new units for dispensation of incentives under PSI. This will encourage sustainability of the unit planning expansion and to reward continuity of growth of employment and economy in the region.

Incentives for installing solar power for captive use so that industry will be encouraged to use clean energy.

Reduction in operative period: Looking at the rapid changes in technology and dynamics of business, the present operative period is too long. Since incentives are now production linked, it is recommended that the operative period should be terminated at the end of the eligibility period. Extension of period for investment & claim for 2 years due to COVID.

Earlier, G O Bharti, JDI, Nagpur gave a brief introduction about him and informed about the purpose of maiden visit to Nagpur. S S Muddamwar, GM – DIC, Nagpur and representatives from other industries associations were also present on this occasion.

