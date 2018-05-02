Veteran singer Raamlaxman dies at 79 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Veteran singer Vijay Patil better known as Raamlaxman dies after brief illness here, in the wee hours of Saturday. Ailing Raamlaxman was living with his son in Nagpur. At around 1 am on Saturday, he left for his heavenly adobe. His last rites will be performed at around 12 pm on Saturday.

Raamlaxman was an Indian composer, pianist, musician and accordionist. Raamlaxman was most famous for his work with Rajshri Productions of Hindi films. He composed music for their hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). Raamlaxman has worked in almost 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri.

He has left his family, friends and wide fan base to mourn his demise.



