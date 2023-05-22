Veteran scribe Joseph Rao felicitated for completing 45-year fruitful career in field

Nagpur: The Nagpur Press Club and Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT) jointly felicitated Joseph Rao, senior journalist and Vidarbha chief of IANS, at Press Club Hall in Civil Lines here on Sunday to mark 45 years of his uninterrupted career in journalism.

Prafulla Marpakwar, senior journalist and Political Editor of ‘Times of India’, honoured Rao. Noted social worker Girish Gandhi presided over the programme. Senior Editor S N Vinod, and Rahul Pande, State Information Commissioner (Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar benches), was the chief guests.

Rao has worked with ‘Best Samachar’, ‘Nav Bharat’, ‘The Hitavada’, ‘Nagpur Times’, news agency Press Trust of India, ‘Asian Age’.

Pradip Kumar Maitra,Presidentof PressClub; BramhashankarTripathi, Secretary; ShirishBorkar, General Secretary of TPBT were also present on the occasion.

Replying to his felicitation, Joseph Rao expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey in response to a felicitation extended to him. Rao, who hailed from a family with a background in railway service, acknowledged that his foray into journalism was an unexpected turn of events due to his familial influences.

Recalling his early days, Rao shared, “When I embarked on my career in journalism, I had no prior experience or connections in the field. However, my grandfather’s habit of regularly reading the newspaper left a lasting impression on me.” It was this habit that cultivated a deep-rooted interest in the world of news and current affairs within young Rao.

The serendipitous moment that set his path in motion occurred during a routine visit to the local market. Rao stumbled upon a discarded piece of a newspaper, and his eyes fell upon an advertisement for a reporter position. Driven by curiosity and an innate desire to explore the realm of journalism, he promptly made his way to the designated location and thus embarked on his illustrious career.

Over the course of his long and eventful journey, Rao witnessed significant transformations in the face of journalism. Technological advancements, evolving media landscapes, and changing reader preferences have reshaped the industry. However, armed with a wealth of experiences, Rao adeptly adapted to the shifting tides and consistently progressed in his chosen field.

Responding to the felicitation, Joseph Rao radiated with satisfaction as he stated, “Today, the field of journalism has undergone vast changes, but I have navigated this landscape with determination and passion. The experiences I have accumulated throughout my career have been invaluable, enabling me to grow both as a journalist and as an individual.”

Rao’s remarkable accomplishments in journalism serve as an inspiration to aspiring reporters and industry professionals alike. His ability to carve a niche for himself, despite entering the field with no prior background, is a testament to his dedication and unwavering commitment to his craft.

As he looks back on his 45-year-long voyage, Joseph Rao stands as a shining example of resilience, adaptability, and the enduring power of the written word. His contributions to the field of journalism will forever be cherished, and his journey will continue to inspire generations to come.

