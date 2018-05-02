Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jul 9th, 2020

    Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep dead

    Mumbai: Veteran Actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81.

    The actor, real name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was not keeping well.

    “He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues,” producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told newsmedia.

    Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay that is etched in audiences’ minds even today.

    He also played memorable roles in Purana Mandir and in Andaz Apna Apna as Salman Khan’s father.

    Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie ‘Soorma Bhopali’ with his character as the protagonist. He is survived by two sons – Javed and Naved.

