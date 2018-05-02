    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 16th, 2021

    Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, known for ‘Ramayan’, dies at 98

    Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, best known for featuring in films like “Cha Cha Cha”, and “Surang”, and playing the role of Arya Sumant on the popular TV serial “Ramayan”, passed away on Wednesday due to age related ailments. He was 98. Chandrashekhar breathed his last around 7 am at his residence here, his son and producer Ashok Shekhar told news agency.

    “He passed away in his sleep in the presence of family… the way he wanted. He had no health issues, it was just his age. He lived a good life,” Shekhar said. The veteran actor’s last rites will be held at Juhu’s Pawan Hans crematorium in the evening, he added.

