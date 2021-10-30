Vehicle lifter awarded jail term by CJM’s court in Nagpur

Nagpur: A vehicle lifter was awarded jail term by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Nagpur. The CJM S B Pawar found Navin Suresh Gotafode (29), resident of 371, Deshpande Layout, near Nagoba Mandir, guilty of stealing a bike and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for one year, seven months and 25 days. The accused was arrested on November 2, 2019.

A resident of NIT Gharkul, A-17 Bloack, Vyankatesh Nagar, Nandanvan, Nilesh Sharad Ganvir (40) had lodged a complaint with Nandanvan police that his Bajaj Pulsar bike (MH-40/AE 6253) was stolen from building parking slot on October 11, 2019. After registering a case under Section 379 of the IPC, the Investigating Officer, Police Constable Raju Gaidhane started a probe and arrested the accused Navin Gotafode on November 2, 2019.

Gaidhane submitted the chargesheet in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate S B Pawar. The court work was carried out by ASI Sanjay Yadav, constable Pramod Yavale and Woman Police Sepoy Vasudha Uike. The CJM found the accused Gotafode guilty of stealing Ganvir’s bike and awarded him a jail term.

Adv V C Chhabriya and Adv Sangeeta M Ghoge represented the prosecution while Adv Sayyed N Kazi appeared for the accused.