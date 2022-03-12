Vegetable vendor tries to end life in Nandanvan Police Station

Nagpur: A vegetable vendor was booked for attempting to end his life in Nandanvan Police Station in the city after his wife lodged a complaint against him for harassment on Thursday afternoon.

A resident of Nandanvan slums, the accused Aniket Jagdish Badode (22) often used to abuse his wife. Fed-up of constant harassment, his wife came to Nandanvan Police Station to lodge a complaint against her husband. Aniket also came to the police station. When she was lodging the complaint, Aniket again started abusing her and banged his head on the table glass. As a result, the table glass broke and he suffered serious injuries on his forehead. He was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital.

Nandanvan Woman ASI Yadav registered a case under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, against the accused Aniket Badode and investigating the matter further.