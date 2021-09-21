Vegan foods get a logo

Vegan foods products will soon have a logo launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on its packaging.

It is a part of FSSAI’s draft rules for vegan food products. For the first time ever, FSSAI has come up with draft rules for such products.

The Government of India has outlined vegan foods and has mentioned the compliance requirement.

Just like logos for vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, vegan foods will have a logo that will be green in colour and the letter ‘V’ will help consumers identify a food product as vegan.