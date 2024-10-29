VBA Candidate Anees Ahmed Misses Central Nagpur Nomination Due to Late Arrival

Advertisement

Nagpur: As today marked the final day to file nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, candidates from various political parties have been busy submitting their applications. The scene in Nagpur has been no different, with a rush of candidates at the district collector’s office. However, a surprising turn of events unfolded when Anees Ahmed, the Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate, was unable to submit his nomination papers. Reports indicate that he arrived after the scheduled deadline, preventing him from filing his application.

Anees Ahmed, a former Congress minister and All India Congress Committee Secretary, joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Monday, receiving the AB Form required for his candidacy. He intended to submit his nomination from Central Nagpur under Vanchit’s banner. Previously, Ahmed had sought a Congress ticket for the same constituency, but it was instead awarded to Bunty Shelke, the General Secretary of the All India Youth Congress, who narrowly lost by 4,000 votes in the last election. The decision left Ahmed dissatisfied, especially as Congress did not field a single Muslim candidate from East Vidarbha, sparking his discontent with the party.

In a public statement, Ahmed questioned the expectation that Muslims should solely support Congress without adequate representation. On Monday, he officially joined Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi at Rajgruha in Mumbai in the presence of Vanchit leader Adv. Prakash Ambedkar.

