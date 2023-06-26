Vasanthan Ramakrishnan: Pioneering a World of Inclusivity and Innovation

In the pursuit of creating a world without barriers, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan has emerged as a prominent figure, leading the way in championing inclusivity, accessibility, and innovation. As the founder of Feminist Pen Foundation and the Chief Scientist at the Center for Innovation in Emerging Technologies (CIET), Ramakrishnan has demonstrated unwavering commitment and visionary leadership in his quest to transform society. In this sneak peek into his interview, we delve into his remarkable journey, exploring his groundbreaking initiatives, transformative research work, and the impact he has made in creating a world where everyone can thrive.

Hailing from Madurai, India, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan’s formative years were shaped by a deep sense of empathy and a passion for positive change. Raised in a family that valued education and compassion, he developed a strong sense of social responsibility from an early age. These influences, coupled with his inquisitive nature, propelled him towards a path dedicated to breaking down barriers and promoting equality in his later years.

In July 2020, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan founded Feminist Pen Foundation, an international 5X award-winning organization committed to empowering marginalized communities, particularly women, through education, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. The foundation aims to address gender disparities, eliminate discriminatory practices, and create opportunities for women to thrive in various spheres of life. The organization operates in 4 countries – India, USA, Netherlands and Dubai with employees from over 6 different countries. Ramakrishnan’s visionary leadership has propelled the foundation to the forefront of the fight for gender equality, inspiring countless individuals to challenge societal norms and advocate for change.

In addition to his groundbreaking work with Feminist Pen Foundation, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan launched a subsidiary R&D organization within Feminist Pen Foundation where he leads technological research as the Chief Scientist at the Center for Innovation in Emerging Technologies (CIET). Spearheading cutting-edge research focused on leveraging emerging technologies towards digital child safety, the team is building technology that helps combat cyber bullying and abuse in social media and the internet. Vasanthan’s work at CIET is part of his larger goal to build solutions that would help the world overcome societal challenges and bridge gaps in accessibility, technology and inclusivity. Ramakrishnan’s multidisciplinary approach and expertise have positioned him as a leading voice in the field of innovative solutions for social transformation. Ramakrishnan’s research work has garnered significant attention in the academic and scientific communities. Through his contributions, he has explored the potential of emerging technologies to revolutionize accessibility, education, child safety and societal inclusion.

As a visionary leader and an accomplished entrepreneur, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan has a long track record in establishing and leading successful companies across multiple countries. Leading a diverse workforce spanning three continents, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and foster global collaborations. After his founding of Feminist Pen Foundation in 2020, the organization has garnered five prestigious awards for its impactful work. Under his guidance, the organization has expanded, establishing five subsidiaries within its framework, each dedicated to R&D, education, research publishing, and technology, among other areas. Ramakrishnan’s leadership and innovative approach have earned him international-level recognition, including 10 national-level awards and 1 international accolade, that was presented to him alongside a honorable governor of the state, for his outstanding contributions to human rights advocacy and nonprofit AI development, specifically in the realm of digital child safety.

Currently leading the Center for Innovation in Emerging Technologies (CIET), a subsidiary of the Feminist Pen Foundation based in Chicago, Ramakrishnan is leading the development of the first-of-its-kind contextual moderator that is projected to keep over a billion users safe on the internet. His work caught the attention of film and OTT production companies, which extended invitations to exclusives to showcase Ramakrishnan’s discovery to a combined viewership of 400 million worldwide through platforms such as Amazon Prime, NBC, and CNN. He has been featured on the covers of esteemed magazines like Insights Success, Achievers’s World and Inner Review, and has been honored as the youngest scientist, at just 26 years old, to receive two honorary doctorates in humanities and technology (Hon. PhD, Hon. DTech).

Ramakrishnan’s exceptional contributions have garnered attention from numerous media outlets and publications worldwide. His work has been featured in over 30 different media outlets, and his achievements have been highlighted in more than 100 press and media publications across countries including India, Singapore, USA, Indonesia, Dubai, the Netherlands, and Canada, among others. Ramakrishnan’s international acclaim has also secured him invitations to prestigious juries such as NASA, civilian award committees, and renowned international business awards including Globee, Stevie, Codie, Webby, Lovie, Anthem, and Harvard Business Council (HBC).

Through his inspiring journey, Ramakrishnan has become a beacon of hope, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society. Vasanthan Ramakrishnan’s journey from a young, empathetic individual to a globally acclaimed change-maker is a testament to the profound impact one person can have on society. Through his visionary leadership, unwavering dedication, and innovative approach, Ramakrishnan has successfully dismantled barriers and empowered individuals with disabilities to reach their full potential. As we move forward, inspired by his remarkable story, let us continue to champion inclusivity, accessibility, and advocacy, working collectively to create a world where zero barriers exist for all.

