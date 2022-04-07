VAMMCON-2022 conference at Nagpur AIIMS from April 8 to 10

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 3rd annual regional conference of Vidarbha Association of Medical Microbiologists (VAMMCON-2022), organised by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will be held from April 8 to 10 in Nagpur. The three-day meet themed ‘Man Vs Microbes: The Seesaw Ride’ shall deliberate on key issues encountered during the Covid pandemic.

Continuing Medical Education (CMEs) on ‘Antimicrobial resistance and WHO net training’, ‘Anaerobic culture techniques’, and ‘Lifestyle intervention for health care workers’ are also planned during VAMMCON-2022.

Scientific Schedule VAMMCON 2022

More than 200 medical microbiologists from across Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will be participating in the academic fest. They would deliberate on topics like genomic sequencing in Covid-19 and TB, antimicrobial resistance, mucormycosis, TB elimination, global challenge of emerging and re-emerging diseases.

