Vajramuth Sabha in Nagpur – Who Said What …



Nagpur: Maha Vikas Aghadi: If there is no development in Nagpur, what will happen in Maharashtra? Jayant Patil targets BJP Maha Vikas Aghadi: What will happen in Maharashtra if there is no development in Nagpur itself, Nationalist Congress President Jayant Patil targeted the BJP.

Prithviraj Chavan, Jayant Patil’s attack on BJP from Nagpur’s Vajramooth meeting



While speaking, Prithviraj Chavan raised the Adani issue and targeted PM Modi. He said that there are serious question marks on the Prime Minister. They do not answer any questions. Explosive news is coming, he said, despite being told by the Adani group, Hindenburg has not been sued for defamation. State president of NCP Jayant Patil said that the message of Nagpur goes to the country. Vidarbha also supported Indira Gandhi. What lights were lit in 10 months? He said that this is the public’s question. Which projects brought in Vidarbha? He asked that.

100 crore allegation against me is false: Anil Deshmukh



MLA Anil Deshmukh alleged that the meeting in Nagpur was opposed due to the fact that the sand under the feet moved after seeing the big meeting in Sambhajinagar. He said that despite bad weather in the state, there is no help to the farmers. He said that despite the loss of crops, there was no help. He said that industries are not coming in the state. He also said that the allegation of 100 crores against me is false. He also said that he came out after spending 14 months of jail allowance.

Leaders welcomed by Sunil Kedar



Sunil Kedar, who took charge of the meeting in Nagpur, welcomed the leaders on the dais.

Which leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi are present for the meeting?



Uddhav Thackeray along with Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Ambadas Danve, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Prithviraj Chavan, Sunil Kedar, Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, Vijay Wadettiwar etc

This government on the trust of ED; Attack of MLA Nitin Deshmukh



Shiv Sena Thackeray MLA Nitin Deshmukh attacked the Shinde group while speaking at the Vajramooth meeting. He also joked that he knows how this government came. Speaking on this occasion, he also attacked the BJP.

