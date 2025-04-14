Use of New Technology in NMC’s Fire Department Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary’s Statement

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) fire department is always ready to serve the citizens of Nagpur. To further strengthen this service, new technology will soon be introduced, assured Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, while speaking at the Fire Services Day event held today (April 14) at the NMC headquarters.

Present on the dais were Additional Commissioner Smt. Vasumana Pant, Smt. Vaishnavi B., Shri Ajay Charthankar, Deputy Commissioner Shri Ashok Garate, Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepak Selokar, and Chief Fire Officer Shri B.P. Chandanekar.

Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhary began by paying homage to the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the 1944 ship explosion in Mumbai, including martyrs Gulabrao Kawale, Prabhu Kuhikar, and Ramesh Thakre. The Fire Department presented a ceremonial salute to the Commissioner, who inspected the parade and received the guard of honor.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Chaudhary stated that as Nagpur city continues to expand, the responsibility for citizens’ safety rests with the municipal fire department. Firefighters are known for their swift response during emergencies, not just within the city but even in surrounding areas. Whether it is floods or fires, the fire brigade remains operational 24/7 to help rescue people from danger.

Currently, NMC operates 11 fire stations based on the city’s population. This number will soon be increased to 22. A new fire station at Panchpaoli will be inaugurated shortly, and existing stations will be renovated this year, he added. To ensure that the fire brigade and its personnel stay up-to-date, they will receive advanced training with the help of the National Fire Service College.

Considering the increasing number of high-rise buildings in the city, a 70-meter-high hydraulic platform will soon be added to the department’s fleet. Additionally, 14 new fire vehicles will be inducted into service.

Dr. Chaudhary also announced that insurance coverage will be provided to fire personnel for their safety. Moreover, a modern control room equipped with the latest technology will be developed this year.

Under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer B.P. Chandanekar and Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Shri Tushar Baherhate, the firefighters demonstrated live emergency drills during the event, including Tactical Middle Drill, TTL Drill, Oil Fire Drill, Varied Branches, and Jet Demonstration Drill. The program was compered by Smt. Shubhangi Pohare, and a vote of thanks was delivered by Shri B.P. Chandanekar.

