Use data networks responsibly: COAI

With the government imposing 21-day lockdown to tackle coronavirus spread, industry body COAI on Wednesday urged mobile consumers to use data networks responsibly, so that critical services can run smoothly on communications infrastructure.

COAI’s appeal to public comes at a time when data usage has surged nearly 30 per cent over the last few days in the wake of lockdowns, work-from-home and social distancing measures adopted to contain the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown for 21 days in an unprecedented move to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Mobile users can also do their bit by choosing to time their some of their online activities during off-peak hours, say early morning or late evening, he said.