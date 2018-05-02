US dispatches 318 oxygen concentrators to India

318 oxygen concentrators on Monday arrived at Delhi airport from the United States as India receives global support to fight the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19.

“All efforts to strengthen India’s fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips Oxygen Concentrators on @airindiain flight from JFK Airport land at @DelhiAirport. Let there be no doubt. We will turn the tide,” Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

India also received the aid of 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Singapore, which landed in Mumbai last night on an Air India flight.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States agreed to send essential raw materials to India required for manufacturing vaccines.

India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2812 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.



