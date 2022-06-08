Urvi Shah, a student at St. Paul’s Junior College, Nagpur, is Vidarbha Topper

Nagpur: The results of the 12th examination of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were announced on Wednesday. According to the information received, Urvi Shah, a student of St. Paul’s Junior College, Nagpur, topped the list with a score of 97.83 percent (587 marks).She is a student of Commerce. Although the result of Nagpur division has decreased by 3.1 per cent as compared to last year, the division has taken a leap in the state. The department ranks second in the state. The statistics of the entire department is 96.52 percent.
Mitesh Wandhare, a student of Shivaji Vigyan Vidyalaya, came first in Science with 97.50 (579 marks), while Tulsi Chaudhary, a student of LAD Women’s College, came first with 94.83 percent (569 marks) in Arts.
Out of the total 1 lakh 59 thousand 106 candidates in the department, 1 lakh 53 thousand 584 candidates achieved success. As usual, the girls have won and the number of female students is also high in the passes. 77 thousand 779 students from the department appeared for the examination and out of them 75 thousand 812 passed. Their pass percentage is 97.47 per cent and their pass percentage is 95.62 per cent. The results of Nagpur division were announced on Monday at 1 pm.