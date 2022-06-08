Urvi Shah, a student at St. Paul’s Junior College, Nagpur, is Vidarbha Topper

Advertisement

Nagpur: The results of the 12th examination of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were announced on Wednesday. According to the information received, Urvi Shah, a student of St. Paul’s Junior College, Nagpur, topped the list with a score of 97.83 percent (587 marks).She is a student of Commerce. Although the result of Nagpur division has decreased by 3.1 per cent as compared to last year, the division has taken a leap in the state. The department ranks second in the state. The statistics of the entire department is 96.52 percent.

Mitesh Wandhare, a student of Shivaji Vigyan Vidyalaya, came first in Science with 97.50 (579 marks), while Tulsi Chaudhary, a student of LAD Women’s College, came first with 94.83 percent (569 marks) in Arts.