UPSC CSE Results 2024: Shakti Dubey Secures All India Rank 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Shakti Dubey has emerged as the topper of this year’s exam, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2.

According to the official notification, 1,129 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment cycle. These include:

180 posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

55 posts in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

147 posts in the Indian Police Service (IPS)

605 vacancies in Central Services Group ‘A’

142 vacancies in Group ‘B’ Services

Meet the UPSC CSE 2024 Toppers:

Shakti Dubey

Harshita Goyal

Dongre Archit Parag

Shah Margi Chirag

Aakash Garg

Komal Punia

Aayushi Bansal

Raj Krishna Jha

Aditya Vikram Agarwal

Mayank Tripathi

Ettaboyina Sai Shivani

Ashi Sharma

Hemant

Abhishek Vashishtha

Banna Venkatesh

Madhav Agarwal

Sanskriti Trivedy

Saumya Mishra

Vibhor Bhardwaj

Trilok Singh

Category-wise Vacancies:

IAS: 180 total (73 Gen, 18 EWS, 52 OBC, 24 SC, 13 ST)

IFS: 55 total (23 Gen, 5 EWS, 13 OBC, 9 SC, 5 ST)

IPS: 147 total (60 Gen, 14 EWS, 41 OBC, 22 SC, 10 ST)

Central Services Group ‘A’: 605 total (244 Gen, 57 EWS, 168 OBC, 90 SC, 46 ST)

Group ‘B’ Services: 142 total (55 Gen, 15 EWS, 44 OBC, 15 SC, 13 ST)

Out of the total, 50 posts are reserved for PwBD candidates across various categories. Additionally, the candidature of 241 recommended candidates is provisional, while one result has been withheld.

A consolidated reserve list of 230 candidates has also been released, categorized as follows:

115 General

35 EWS

59 OBC

14 SC

6 ST

1 PwBD-1

Candidates can access their marks within 15 days of the result declaration via the UPSC website. For further queries, UPSC has set up a facilitation counter at its campus on working days.

