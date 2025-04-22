UPSC CSE Results 2024: Shakti Dubey Secures All India Rank 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Shakti Dubey has emerged as the topper of this year’s exam, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2.
According to the official notification, 1,129 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment cycle. These include:
180 posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS)
55 posts in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS)
147 posts in the Indian Police Service (IPS)
605 vacancies in Central Services Group ‘A’
142 vacancies in Group ‘B’ Services
Meet the UPSC CSE 2024 Toppers:
Shakti Dubey
Harshita Goyal
Dongre Archit Parag
Shah Margi Chirag
Aakash Garg
Komal Punia
Aayushi Bansal
Raj Krishna Jha
Aditya Vikram Agarwal
Mayank Tripathi
Ettaboyina Sai Shivani
Ashi Sharma
Hemant
Abhishek Vashishtha
Banna Venkatesh
Madhav Agarwal
Sanskriti Trivedy
Saumya Mishra
Vibhor Bhardwaj
Trilok Singh
Category-wise Vacancies:
IAS: 180 total (73 Gen, 18 EWS, 52 OBC, 24 SC, 13 ST)
IFS: 55 total (23 Gen, 5 EWS, 13 OBC, 9 SC, 5 ST)
IPS: 147 total (60 Gen, 14 EWS, 41 OBC, 22 SC, 10 ST)
Central Services Group ‘A’: 605 total (244 Gen, 57 EWS, 168 OBC, 90 SC, 46 ST)
Group ‘B’ Services: 142 total (55 Gen, 15 EWS, 44 OBC, 15 SC, 13 ST)
Out of the total, 50 posts are reserved for PwBD candidates across various categories. Additionally, the candidature of 241 recommended candidates is provisional, while one result has been withheld.
A consolidated reserve list of 230 candidates has also been released, categorized as follows:
115 General
35 EWS
59 OBC
14 SC
6 ST
1 PwBD-1
Candidates can access their marks within 15 days of the result declaration via the UPSC website. For further queries, UPSC has set up a facilitation counter at its campus on working days.