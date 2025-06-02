UPI Transactions Hit All-Time Highs In May

Advertisement



Transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched an all-time high of 18.68 billion in volume and Rs 25.14 trillion in value in May, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data revealed on Sunday.

The May numbers were up 4 per cent in volume and 5 per cent in value, compared to 17.89 billion and Rs 23.95 trillion, respectively in April.

The transaction volume also reflects a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump, while the value was up 23 per cent.

The previous record numbers were in March 2025, when the digital payment system clocked 18.3 billion in volume and Rs 24.77 trillion in value.

The number of daily transactions too increased from 596 million in April to 602 million in May this year, leading to a rise in value from Rs 79,831 crore in April to Rs 81,106 crore in May.

There were 464 million Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions in May, up 3 per cent from 449 million in April.

IMPS transactions also climbed 3 per cent in value terms from Rs 6.22 trillion in April to Rs 6.41 trillion in May. This was seen at 462 million in volume and Rs 6.67 trillion in value in March.

The numbers in May were down by 17 per cent in volume and up by 6 per cent in value compared to the same period in 2024.

The number of daily transactions dipped from 14.98 million to 14.96 million between April and May this year, leading to a drop in daily value from Rs 20,722 crore to Rs 20,673 crore.

On the other hand, the number of FASTag transactions increased by 5 per cent to 404 million in volume during the month under review versus 383 million in April. The value also zoomed 4 per cent to Rs 7,087 crore, compared to Rs 6,801 crore in April. In March, this was seen at 379 million and Rs 6,800 crore, respectively. The May FASTag numbers were 16 per cent up in volume and 20 per cent in value versus the same month in 2024. The number of daily transactions increased from 12.75 million to 13.05 million, raising the value to around Rs 229 crore from Rs 227 crore during the same period.

During the month under review, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) also jumped 11 per cent to 105 million transactions from 95 million in April. The value of transactions during May this year was Rs 28,703 crore, up 8 per cent compared to Rs 26,618 crore in April.

The number of daily transactions was 3.37 million in volume and Rs 926 crore in value, up from 3.18 million and Rs 887 crore, respectively in April. AePS saw a 16 per cent increase in volume and 23 per cent in value compared to May 2024.

