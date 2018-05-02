Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Jul 9th, 2020

    UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed in Ujjain

    Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen last week, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh after a nearly week-long chase involving the police across three states.

    Vikas Dubey was caught in Ujjain around the same time two of his aides were killed in separate encounters in UP. His closest aide, Aman Dubey, was killed yesterday.

    Eight policemen were killed on Friday when they went in a large team to Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest Vikas Dubey.

    Dubey — charged in 60 criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting — had allegedly been alerted to the raid by local policemen and had set up an ambush.

    The notorious gangster escaped after Friday’s massacre. A massive hunt was launched and the bounty on him was raised to Rs 5 lakh.

