Unveiling the Mystery: Sontu Withholds Information on Rs 12 Crore Cash and Gold Recipient

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police arrested Hitesh alias Bunty Kothari from Gondia on Sunday for being the key figure behind the relocation of cash and gold, with an estimated value of over Rs 12 crore, to an undisclosed ‘safe haven’. However, the mysterious recipient of these assets, whose identity remains concealed, poses a challenge for investigators.

According to police and media reports, the online gaming fraudster Sontu Jain had refused to divulge the identity of the person who accepted three bags with gold and cash from Kothari. The police have initiated an extensive investigation to uncover the whereabouts of the ‘safe haven’ chosen by Sontu’s associate. Just days before Kothari’s arrest, investigators had stumbled upon 3.2 kg of gold and Rs 1.35 crore in cash belonging to Dr Gaurav Bagga in Gondia.

Despite persistent police questioning, Sontu Jain continues to deflect inquiries with evasive responses, the police said. The police stated that this clandestine operation was a joint conspiracy between Sontu Jain and others to transfer cash and gold assets from Axis Bank to an undisclosed location. The person who received the bags was identified as a close relative of Sontu Jain. The police suspect that the transferred assets may have been taken away to Rajasthan where Sontu had taken refuge following the rejection of his pre-arrest bail application by the High Court.

Hitesh Kothari, initially detained for almost two days for questioning, finally confessed to his involvement in receiving the cash and gold. He was formally arrested on Sunday and presented in court for custodial remand. During the court proceedings, the prosecution sought police custody for Kothari, stressing that Dr Bagga had entrusted him with the bags containing valuable assets.

However, the defence counsel, Adv Prakash Jaiswal, argued that there was insufficient evidence to implicate Kothari for criminal breach of trust or cheating. Adv Jaiswal contended that the case primarily hinges on a confessional statement from a co-accused, which does not constitute legal evidence under the law. Following arguments from both sides, the court ordered the police custody of Kothari till October 27.

Dharampeth resident on police radar for high-value land deal

According to police, Ashok, a resident of Dharampeth in Nagpur, has come under scrutiny for assisting one Sanjay from Gondia in a high-value land deal with Sontu Jain. Rs 31 crore were transferred to Sanjay for the land deal. The police have recovered documentary evidence from Sontu Jain’s residence pertaining to a land deal covering 1.75 lakh square feet of property. The land was purportedly acquired by Sontu at the rate of Rs 1,700 per square foot. Ashok, who is connected to WCL and operates rental vehicles, is now under the radar of police.

