Until October 2023: 3 women molested every two days in Nagpur!!

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State has proven to be unsafe for women, as at least three women are subjected to molestation every two days in the city, according to data compiled by Nagpur Today.

Until October 2023, Nagpur Police registered 445 cases of molestation, indicating that at least three women are molested in the city every two days. Additionally, Nagpur witnessed 226 rapes and 244 domestic violence incidents, raising concerns about the safety of women in the city of the Union Minister and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Rapes: 226 (2023 till Oct) 250 (2022) 234 (2021) 172 (2020) 183 (2019)

Molestation: 234 (2021), 250 (2022), 445 (2023 till Oct)

It is pertinent to mention that while Nagpur has already witnessed an alarming rise in murder cases in the first ten months of 2023 (69) compared to 2022 (65), what is more shocking is that 34 of these murders in 2023 are a result of love, illicit affairs, and minor arguments, according to the police.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar informed Nagpur Today that these incidents are often non-preventable. With the Winter Session around the corner, these incidents will surely raise the temperature of the Assembly in Nagpur.

Nagpur Police have been tirelessly implementing a series of proactive measures, ranging from invoking the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), surpassing the efforts of the previous year.

Regrettably, despite these endeavors, Nagpur has witnessed a troubling surge in violent incidents.

– Shubham Nagdeve