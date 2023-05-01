Unseasonal rains continue to lash Nagpur, bring down mercury in ‘hot’ April

Nagpur: The unseasonal rains continued to lash Nagpur on Sunday too. As the city has been receiving rainfall every day for the past few days, maximum and minimum temperatures both have dropped. This is unusual for the month of April. For the past few days, the city of Nagpur has been witnessing strange weather.

There is rainfall early in the morning, followed by cloudy weather. As the day progresses, there is sunshine too. By the evening, again clouds hover over the city. It is followed by another spell of rainfall. Due to this weather transition almost every day, initially there was humidity. However, now, the unseasonal rains have brought down mercury to a comfortable level, as if it is monsoon season and not summer.

Advertisement

On Sunday, till 8.30 pm, Nagpur received 20.1 mm rainfall. Due to this, Nagpur recorded the maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, which was pleasant. It marked ‘departure’ by 16.6 degrees from normal maximum temperature for the month of April for Nagpur. The minimum temperature also dropped to 18.9 degrees Celsius, which was 6.9 degrees below normal for this month of the year.

Over the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature on Sunday dropped by 8 degrees, and minimum temperature dipped by 1.5 degrees. The current situation is likely to continue till May 4. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur is likely to witness rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds till May 4. On May 5 and 6, the RMC has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

On Sunday evening, the RMC had issued a short bulletin on weather which stated that a severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning was impacting Nagpur area. It had ‘strongly advised’ people to seek shelter indoors and avoid windows and doors. Also, it recommended unplugging electronic and electric devices to prevent power surges during the storm. Refraining from using landline phones is advisable, it added.

Further, it recommended avoiding open areas, tall trees, metal objects, and bodies of water. Shortly 10 pm, RMC authorities issued another three hour warning, which stated that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind (30-40 kmph) was very likely at isolated places over Nagpur, Washim, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.

Besides, it had predicted light to moderate rainfall as very likely at a few places over Amravati, Washim, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, and at isolated places over Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Akola, and Buldhana districts.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement