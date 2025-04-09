Unseasonal Rain Cripples Nagpur Traffic; Major Jam at Campus Chowk

Advertisement



Nagpur: The sudden unseasonal rainfall that hit Nagpur on Wednesday afternoon brought temporary relief from the sweltering heat but threw the city’s traffic system into complete disarray. One of the worst-hit areas was Campus Chowk, a major intersection in the city, which witnessed a severe traffic jam after the downpour.

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck for hours on key routes leading to and from Amravati Road, Wadi, Dabha, Futala, Kachimet, and Ambazari, causing major inconvenience to citizens, especially office-goers returning home.

Gold Rate 09 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200/- Gold 22 KT 83,000/- Silver / Kg - 90,400/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The rain, which came down intermittently, further worsened the situation for two-wheeler riders, who were caught between the jam and getting drenched. Many reported having to stand still for long periods without any shelter.

Local residents blamed the chaos on the lack of functioning traffic signals, absence of traffic police personnel, and haphazard parking on roads. They have demanded urgent improvement in traffic management, especially at busy junctions like Campus Chowk, and suggested creating alternate routes during such emergencies.

Though the city administration began efforts to clear the congestion later in the evening, most commuters had already endured hours of frustration.

Advertisement