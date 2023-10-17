Unruly autos reign supreme at Mor Bhavan Bus Stand in Nagpur as traffic cops become ‘pawns’

Nagpur: In an alarming state of affairs, the Mor Bhavan bus stand in Nagpur has become a battleground for unruly auto-rickshaws that have seized control of the traffic chaos while traffic cops appear to have been turning blind eye. These three-wheelers have created a menace that has advanced to such an extent that they now brazenly halt their vehicles in the middle of the road, throwing the entire traffic system into utter chaos. It is a grim situation where the three-wheelers are parked with impunity, right under the nose of the traffic police, leaving motorists fuming and the public in peril.

To lure potential passengers, auto drivers have resorted to parking their three-wheelers in every vacant space available, including the busy area in front of the Mor Bhavan bus stand. This audacious disregard for traffic regulations now extends to blocking the free left turns on all four corners of the junction. Motorists navigating through this bustling intersection are left bewildered, questioning the apparent indifference of the traffic police officers stationed at the junction.

The continuous haphazard and illegal parking of auto-rickshaws, which often goes without any form of reprimand or corrective action, raises profound concerns about the efficacy and responsibilities of the traffic police personnel at this crucial location. The apparent disregard for the law and public safety has reached a boiling point, with the lives of countless citizens being put at risk.

The problem does not stop at the inconvenience faced by private vehicle owners alone. The bus commuters of Aapli Buses, the local public transport service, are now facing life-threatening situations on a regular basis. With auto-rickshaws occupying bus stops, Aapli Buses have been left with no option but to halt their services in the middle of the road. This reckless move not only disrupts the already chaotic traffic flow but also endangers the lives of passengers.

The situation at Mor Bhavan bus stand paints a dismal picture of the state of traffic management in Nagpur. The unchecked anarchy unleashed by auto-rickshaws calls for immediate and decisive action. It is imperative that the traffic police address the problem urgently, enforce traffic regulations rigorously, and protect the safety of the public. Furthermore, the authorities must take measures to ensure that Aapli Buses can operate safely and efficiently, without being obstructed by unruly auto-rickshaws.

The citizens of Nagpur are looking to the authorities for a swift and effective resolution to this issue. Public safety and the smooth flow of traffic should be paramount, and the time for action is now. The current situation at Mor Bhavan bus stand is unacceptable and endangers the lives and well-being of the city’s residents.

