“Unorganized workers” convention concluded on World Labor Day

Advertisement

Nagpur: On the occasion of International Labor Day, today, on May 1, 2022, a convention of unorganized workers was held at KamgarBhawan, BaidyanathChowk on behalf of KamgarEkta Union (Maharashtra) unit Nagpur. The district president of the local union, MrsVimalataiBulbule, was the president of this conference.

The convention was guided by Shri Anil Wasnik, Convener of ShaharVikasManch and Nitin Meshram, Project Coordinator of Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA). Anganwadi leader Chandrashekhar Shukla also guided the conference. Union officials MrLokchandPardhi, MrFattuBavane, MrsLeelaGhubade, Secretary of KamgarEkta Union MrShailendraWasnik, Vice President and workers leader MrYuvrajFuljale and organizer NileshKhadse were present on the stage.

Nitin Meshram (YUVA) in his speech emphasized the importance of Labor Day and said the economies are operating in contexts where profits are being made at the expense of workers and their right to a decent life. On the other hand, Anil Wasnik said that the government is depriving the workers of the world from their rights. MrChandrashekhar Shukla, MrRaj KumarVanjari, YuvrajFuljele, LokchandPardhi, VimaltaiBulbule, LeelaGhubade in their speeches called upon the unorganized workers to unite.

In the program KashinathChavan, GajendraAherrao, ShilataiSapkal, ChhayaUike, SubhashPendhakar, DinkarItankar, DilipKoche, Satish Gadre, OmprakashMotaghare, BhagchandSahere, BhauraoJambulkar, AshwinPilwar, Asha Nihite along with large number of workers were present on the occasion. The proceedings were conducted by MrNileshKhadse and vote of thanks proposed by Mr Deepak Satpute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement