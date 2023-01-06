Unnoticed for Years: Nagpurian raises question on mazar within govt premises, claims religious encroachment!

Nagpur: In what could be termed as sheer negligence of PWD Officials of Nagpur city, a case of religious encroachment has been brought to fore by an active citizen. A mazar constructed on PWD campus has caught the eye of Rahul Pande Presidetent NYA.

Pande claimed that the mazar has been constructed by encroaching the government land that too within the PWD office campus.

Advertisement

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Pande said that, “After receiving the information regarding existence of an illegal mazhaar I along with some NYA members went to PWD Office in Civil Lines to confirm the same last week & took the photos & videos of the mazhar discreetly.”

He further continued, “Yesterday we met higher officials in PWD, who also confirmed about the encroachment of this mazhar & also assured us of all possible assistance,” he contended.

Now NYA will be shortly issuing a letter to Chief Engineer PWD & will also file an RTI within a fortnight, Pande assured.

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement