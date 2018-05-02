Unlock 4: What opens and what remains shut

Nagpur: New guidelines of “unlock” were released on Saturday by the government which will ease more restrictions, including metro trains which will be allowed to restart in a phased manner from September 7.

Here’s a guide to what will reopen and stay closed:

>> Metro trains will be allowed to resume services in a graded manner from September 7.

>> Open air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21.

>> Social, academic, sports, entertainment, political, cultural and religious functions and gatherings will be allowed with a maximum of 100 people from September 21. Face masks and social distancing are however mandatory in all such gatherings.

>> No restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or e-permits will be required.

>> Schools and educational institutions will remain shut till September 30 and online classes will continue. However students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, outside containment zones only, to take teachers’ guidance. This will require a written consent of their parents.

>> 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools at a time for online teaching.

>> Movie theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks will remain shut.

>> International air travel of passengers will remain banned, except for those allowed by the Centre.

>> Only essential services will be allowed in containment zones. Lockdown will continue in the containment zones till September 30.