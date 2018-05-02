Unlock 3.0 or Countrywide Lockdown Again? PM Modi to Meet CMs on July 27

Amid Rapid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases reached 12,87, 945, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers of all the states on July 27, Monday to discuss the pandemic situation in the country. If reports are to be believed, PM is expected to discuss strategies to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission

This is not the first time the Prime Minister will be discussing the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers. Since April several meetings have been convened between PM and the state/UT heads. Last week, he had spoken with chief ministers of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the telephone and took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal & Assam to urgently ramp up testing, strictly implement containment plan and augment health infrastructure, during an interaction with the states that went on till late Friday evening. Notably, a high-level virtual review meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the nine states that are driving the present spurt of the active caseload in the country.

Earlier on Friday, India witnessed a record single-day spike of almost 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases– 49,310 to be specific, while the death-toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities. "India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population', claimed Union health Minister Harsh Vardhan said yesterday.

Addressing a digital press briefing, the Health Minister said that India’s recovery rate stands stood at 63.45 per cent with as many as 8,17,209 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,40,135.