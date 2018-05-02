Unlock 1: Maharashtra Gets Green Signal From Centre, Will Now Operate 100 Domestic Flights Daily

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday allowed the Maharashtra government to operate 100 flights daily.

Earlier, the state was allowed to operate only 50 flights — 25 arrivals and 25 departures on a daily basis.

Earlier, the state government had opposed the idea to resume domestic flight services in the state amid rising cases of coronavirus.

State Minister Nawab Malik had on May 24 said that the state will initially allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from the capital city. “This number will be increased gradually,” he had said.

The development comes at a time when the state on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950.

The state health department said a total of 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 50,978.

Mumbai now accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986.

Of 120 deaths, 69 are from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, seven from Aurangabad, five from Ulhasnagar, four from Thane, three from Solapur, two each from Akola and Osmanabad, one each from Palghar, Vasai Virar and Ratnagiri, the official said.