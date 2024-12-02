Advertisement





New Delhi : The India cricket team is touring Australia to name the best squad in a 5-match Test series. Shikhar Dhawan, who started his career in the senior national team with the series against Australia in 2010, did not miss the opportunity to support players.

Much to the fans’ regret, Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket this summer, so he will not help the Indian squad on the pitch. However, his vast popularity will allow him to continue popularizing this sport with the support of 1xBat Sporting Lines.

In April, 1xBat signed a contract with Shikhar Dhawan, who became the brand’s official representative in India. Thanks to this partnership, even more cricket fans will be the first to learn the latest news about their favorites on the 1xBat platform. They will also have the opportunity to take part in activities featuring legendary Shikhar Dhawan.

“We are happy to have Shikhar Dhawan as our official partner and brand ambassador. 1xBat supports all of Shikhar Dhawan’s initiatives, and through this partnership, we can inspire the next generation of Indian athletes together,” said a 1xBat representative.

Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan played on the India national team for 13 long years, appearing in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20 matches. He also captained the country’s main squad 15 times.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shikhar Dhawan can boast 222 games, scoring 6,769 runs. During his career, he has played for popular squads like Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. In 2016, Shikhar Dhawan became the IPL champion with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The player is currently a co-owner of the South Delhi Superstars team, which performs in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), and is actively involved in the squad’s life and Indian cricket in general. Follow Shikhar Dhawan’s initiatives on the 1xBat Sporting Lines platform!

About 1xBat

1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform from India where you can find the most important sports news. 1xBat readers get daily updates on cricket, football, kabaddi, and other sports. Visitors to the site have the opportunity to see team rankings and find predictions for sporting events. Among 1xBat official ambassadors are famous cricket players Shikhar Dhawan and Mitchell Starc. Also, the news platform signed a sponsorship agreement with Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The brand is the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th season of the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Cricket League.