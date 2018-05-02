Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests coronavirus positive, isolates himself

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself.

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari said, “Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive.

I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself,” he said, urging those who have come in contact with him to undergo tests.