Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests coronavirus positive, isolates himself
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself.
Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020