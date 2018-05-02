Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Nagpur’s Drive-in vaccination drive

Nagpur: After a brief pause owing to vaccine shortage, Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Friday, started its ambitious Drive-in Vaccination drive in the city.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the drive-in vaccination drive at Glocal Mall for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari and others were prominently present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that, later in the day, Nagpur Guardian Minister Dr. Nitin Raut will be inaugurating the similar drive-in vaccination drives at VR Mall and Trillium Mall.



