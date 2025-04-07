Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates “Ivana by Jindal” Flagship Jewellery Store in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a significant boost to Nagpur’s luxury retail scene, Surat-based premium jewellery brand Ivana by Jindal launched its third flagship store in India, marking its entry into the city’s rapidly evolving gems and jewellery market. The grand inauguration was carried out by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. The ceremony witnessed the presence of the Jindal family along with several eminent dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Sushil Jindal, Co-founder of Ivana by Jindal, remarked, “Nagpur is emerging as a high-potential market for fine jewellery, and we aim to introduce a new dimension of luxury here. There is a growing demand for high-quality, responsibly sourced jewellery, but limited options. With this store, we promise a perfect blend of heritage and innovation for our customers.”

Ayushi Jindal, Co-founder, added, “Jewellery is deeply personal and reflects both quality and emotion. Our mission is to ensure that every piece tells a meaningful story. At our Nagpur store, customers can explore timeless designs, appreciate the craftsmanship, and co-create personalised pieces—whether traditional or contemporary—while trusting the beauty and integrity of every item.”

Spanning 1,500 square feet, the new store features a wide selection of certified lab-grown diamonds and Polki jewellery. Balancing tradition with modern aesthetics, the offerings range from ₹15,000 to ₹15,00,000, catering to both daily wear and bridal needs.

After successful establishments in Surat and Noida, Ivana by Jindal’s expansion into Nagpur is part of a larger strategy to promote sustainable jewellery across India. With increasing awareness and demand for lab-grown diamonds, the brand aims to redefine elegance while remaining environmentally conscious.

