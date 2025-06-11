Published On : Wed, Jun 11th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Unidentified man found hanging in toilet near Mayo Hospital

Advertisement

Nagpur: A middle-aged unidentified man was found hanging inside a toilet adjacent to the OPD area near Mayo Hospital’s casualty section on Tuesday around 8:35 pm. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station.

Upon discovery, the man — believed to be around 45 years old — was taken to doctors, who declared him dead. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

Gold Rate
10 June 2025
Gold 24 KT 95,700 /-
Gold 22 KT 89,000 /-
Silver/Kg 1,07,200/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, the deceased has a dark complexion, round face, medium build, approximately 5 feet tall, with black eyes and short black hair. He also had a thin black-and-white beard and moustache. He was wearing a black full-sleeve shirt with white floral designs, black full pants, and undergarments of the Macho brand. Notably, there was an old scar on the right side of his abdomen and a fracture on his right hand.

The incident was reported by hospital security guard Rishabh Suresh Pohkar (29), a resident of Lakadganj. Based on his statement, an accidental death case has been registered at Tehsil Police Station by Sub-Inspector Bhagat. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement