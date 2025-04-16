Umred MMP Company Blast: Death Toll Rises to Six as Another Injured Worker Dies

Advertisement



Nagpur:The death toll in the tragic blast at the MMP Company located in Umred MIDC has now risen to six. On Tuesday morning, 20-year-old Karan Tukaram Shende, who had sustained critical injuries in the incident, succumbed during treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur. His condition had remained critical since the blast. Notably, Karan’s elder brother, Nikhil Tukaram Shende (25), had died on the spot during the explosion.

The Horrific April 11 Blast

The blast occurred on April 11 at the MMP Company in Umred, severely injuring 13 workers. Three workers died on the spot, while two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment. With Karan’s passing, the total number of fatalities has now reached six. The remaining eight injured workers are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Nagpur. Six of them are reported to be stable, while one remains on ventilator support.

Wave of Grief in the Village

The death of two brothers from the same family has plunged the Shende household into profound sorrow. While the family was still mourning the loss of Nikhil, hopes were pinned on Karan’s recovery. Sadly, Tuesday brought more heartbreak. The news of Karan’s death has sent a wave of grief across Gondbori village. The sight of the grieving parents mourning the loss of their two young sons was deeply heart-wrenching.

Local residents have alleged negligence on the part of the company, claiming that proper safety measures were not in place. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown, and an official investigation into the incident is currently underway.

