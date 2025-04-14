Umred Factory Blast: CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Injured Workers in Hospital

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the injured workers admitted to Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (Medical) following a tragic explosion at MMP Industries Ltd., an aluminum foil manufacturing unit in Umred. The blast claimed the lives of five workers and left several others seriously injured.

During his visit, CM Fadnavis interacted with the victims and held detailed discussions with doctors regarding their condition and ongoing treatment. He emphasized that every possible medical support would be provided to the injured.

Highlighting the urgent need for specialized care, the Chief Minister directed District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar to immediately establish a state-of-the-art skin bank in Nagpur to aid the treatment of burn victims. “Many workers have suffered severe burns, and a dedicated skin bank is the need of the hour,” Fadnavis stated.

He assured that there would be no shortage of resources for the victims’ treatment. “If necessary, patients will be airlifted to the dedicated burn treatment center in Airoli via air ambulance,” he added.

The administration responded swiftly to the explosion, with fire services, police, and medical teams promptly deployed at the site. Currently, around 7 to 8 critically injured workers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Nagpur.

While speaking to the families of the injured, Fadnavis offered emotional support and assured them of full assistance from the state government during this difficult time.

