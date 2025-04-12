Umred Explosion Tragedy: ₹60 Lakh Compensation Announced for Families of Deceased Workers — Guardian Minister Bawankule

Advertisement



Nagpur (Umred) – A devastating explosion at MMP Industries Ltd., located in the MIDC area of Umred, left 11 workers severely injured yesterday evening. Tragically, five of them succumbed to their injuries. In response, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur district, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, visited the site today and announced significant relief measures for the affected families.

₹60 Lakh Compensation per Deceased Worker’s Family

Each family of the deceased workers will receive ₹60 lakh as financial aid — ₹55 lakh from the company and ₹5 lakh from the state government.

₹30 Lakh for Severely Injured Workers

Workers who have sustained serious injuries and are no longer fit to work will be given ₹30 lakh in compensation. The state government will bear the full cost of their medical treatment. If required, arrangements will be made to transfer the injured to top-tier hospitals using air ambulances.

Employment Assurance for Family Members

A family member of each deceased or severely injured worker will be offered employment, ensuring financial support continues for the household.

Immediate Visit and Action by Authorities

Minister Bawankule, accompanied by the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Fire Department officials, and Industrial Safety Inspectors, conducted an on-site review. He also held discussions with the company’s management, leading to swift decisions on relief measures.

Probe Ordered, Strict Action Promised

The Guardian Minister ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. He emphasized the need for the company to take all necessary safety precautions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

United Response to Support the Victims

Minister Bawankule noted that representatives from all political parties, local administration, and company officials are working together to provide timely assistance to the victims, demonstrating a sensitive and responsible approach. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring such incidents are not repeated and that justice is served swiftly.

