    Published On : Sun, May 31st, 2020

    UMANG Sub Area Bids Farewell To Goc

    31st May was a landmark day for HQ Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat (UMANG) Sub Area at Nagpur. The GOC, Major General Rajesh Kundra, AVSM, SM retired from the Army after more than three and half decades in Olive Greens. During his illustrious career, the General Officer has held various command, staff and instructional appointments.

    The officer has been awarded with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Sena Medal for his exemplary professionalism and distinguished service of exceptional order. A true infantryman from the Brigade of The Guards, he has commanded a Mountain Brigade in the Eastern Sector and a Division in the Western Theatre. He has held key operational and instructional appointments at Army Headquarters and the Indian Army Training Team at Bhutan. He played a pivotal role in disaster management during the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2014. He is also a recipient of Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card twice and GOC-in-C’s Commendation Card.

    The officer, an avid adventurer, had won the Bronze Medal in 1986 National Skiing Championship and is also a qualified instructor in High Altitude and Mountain Warfare. The officer was instrumental in timely settling down of the Sub Area HQ at Nagpur post its move from Mumbai in March 2018. His vast experience and connect with the civil administration, helped to make the Sub Area HQ operationally effective in record time.

    On the momentous occasion, the entire UMANG family was all praises for General Rajesh Kundra who in his parting words exhorted all ranks to work with dedication and sincerity towards attaining Organizational and National goals.

