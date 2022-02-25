Ukraine claims 800 Russian casualties

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry has said its armed forces have inflicted some 800 casualties on Russian forces since the military operations began on Thursday.

The ministry said more than 30 Russian tanks had been destroyed, along with seven Russian aircraft and six helicopters.

This comes hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering general mobilization, in the wake of Russian military operations.

“Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar informs: Estimated losses of the enemy as of 03:00 25.02.2022:

Aircraft 7 units

Helicopters 6 units

Tanks – more than 30 units.

BBM – 130 units.

The loss of enemy personnel is approximately (to be specified) 800 people,” Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted in Ukrainian.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities.

Later, Putin ordered special military operations “to protect” the people in the Donbas region.

Since then, several nations including the UK, the US and Canada have condemned Russia’s military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.