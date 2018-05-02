Uddhav to meet today on Maha vaccination drive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting on vaccination drive later today, via video conferencing. Amid the deadly second Covid-19 wave, the Centre has opened vaccination for all above 18 years of age from May 1.

It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Registration for the same started on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) and the Aarogya Setu app at 4 pm on 28 April.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a fresh stock of Covishield vaccines ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive. This stock of vaccines which arrived on Wednesday night will be distributed only to the government and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Covid Vaccination Centres and not be distributed to any private vaccination centres.

The distribution process started on Thursday morning and all the government and MCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional only post 12 pm.



