Uddhav Thackeray to Stand Firm Against Criticism, Chandra Shekhar Bawankule Responds to Fadnavis’ Remarks; Tensions Escalate

Nagpur: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been targeted through the columns of the daily newspaper Saamana. This has marked a more aggressive stance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). State President Chandra Shekhar Bavankule directly commented, “The fire that Saamana has ignited will be responded with a fire of equal intensity.” Indicating towards Uddhav Thackeray’s aggressive approach, Bavankule has signaled that he won’t back down and will confront the criticism from Saamana head-on. He held a dialogue with the media at Koradi in Nagpur.

Our Mumbai leaders and workers are gearing up for a battle against the criticism from Saamana newspaper. This could lead to a tense situation, possibly leading to protests. The fire that Saamana has ignited will be responded with a fire of equal intensity. If the newspapers have taken the liberty to go beyond the boundaries of rules, they should also be prepared to face the consequences; we won’t let this pass without a response on the streets and in the courts, Bavankule stated.

Advertisement

Congress leader and opposition party leader in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, has made a significant claim regarding the state’s power struggle. With a change of Chief Minister in the state imminent, and Ajit Pawar likely to assume the position, Wadettiwar had asserted earlier. Bavankule has also commented on this matter.

Eknath Shinde is set to remain the Chief Minister until 2024. In the upcoming elections, under Shinde’s leadership, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are expected to lock horns, Bavankule stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement