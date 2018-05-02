Uddhav Thackeray should hold a meet on Covid in Vidarbha: Bawankule

NAGPUR: BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule has demanded that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar should immediately hold a meeting to review the Covid situation in Vidarbha.

In a video released on Saturday, he said, “No minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is bothered about people dying in Vidarbha due to Covid-19. The numbers have assumed frightful proportions but they are busy with Mumbai and Pune only.”

Bawankule further said that people were dying as there was shortage of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, etc.