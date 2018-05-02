Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Uddhav Thackeray should hold a meet on Covid in Vidarbha: Bawankule

    NAGPUR: BJP general secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule has demanded that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar should immediately hold a meeting to review the Covid situation in Vidarbha.

    In a video released on Saturday, he said, “No minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is bothered about people dying in Vidarbha due to Covid-19. The numbers have assumed frightful proportions but they are busy with Mumbai and Pune only.”

    महाराष्ट्रमध्ये कोरोनाचा प्रादुर्भाव एवढा वाढत असला तरी मुख्यमंत्री व उपमुख्यमंत्री यांचे विदर्भात संपूर्ण पणे दुर्लक्ष आहेCMOMaharashtra Uddhav ThackerayAjit Pawar

    Chandrashekhar Bawankule यांनी वर पोस्ट केले शनिवार, १२ सप्टेंबर, २०२०

    Bawankule further said that people were dying as there was shortage of hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, etc.

