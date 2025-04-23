Uddhav Thackeray Faction Stages Protest in Nagpur Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Advertisement



Nagpur – The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena staged a strong protest on Tuesday in Nagpur condemning the recent terrorist attack on innocent Indian tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The demonstration was held at the Gandhi Statue in Sitabuldi under the leadership of city chief Nitin Tiwari.

Shiv Sainiks raised powerful slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad”, “Stop Terrorism”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, and “Modi-Shah, Resign Now”, demanding swift action against the perpetrators. A tribute was also paid to the victims who lost their lives in the attack.

Speaking at the protest, Nitin Tiwari criticized the central government, saying that even years after the Pulwama attack, the real culprits have not been brought to justice. He added that while the Indian government remains silent on harsh visa restrictions faced by Indian citizens abroad, it had once claimed a “terror-free Kashmir” after the abrogation of Article 370. The latest attack in Pahalgam, he said, exposes the failure of the Centre’s security policies.

The Shiv Sena demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him morally responsible for the lapse in security. Tiwari alleged that Shah, preoccupied with power politics, is unfit to manage a sensitive region like Kashmir.

As part of the protest, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were symbolically offered bangles — a gesture implying weakness — and protesters urged Modi to prove his “56-inch chest” by swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring they are given the death penalty.

The protest saw participation from several party leaders and hundreds of Shiv Sainiks, including Pritam Kapase, Abbas Ali, Munna Tiwari, Ashish Hadge, Apoorva Pittalwar, Lalit Bawankar, Ram Kukde, Shivshankar Mishra, Surendra Ambilkar, Umesh Shah, Mukesh Suryavanshi, Bhola Patel, Love Kamble, Vijay Chauhan, Vishesh Manchilwar, Ibrahim Sheikh, Tausif Sheikh, Pawan Sharma, Nilesh Moon, Sharad Shende, Vinay Phulzale, Sumedh Nagarare, Sumit Wagh, Atish Gondhanne, Pappu Shah, Mukesh Shah, Gaurav Bhute, Gokul Katekar, Sonu Ansari, Anil Kosare, and Abhishek Dhurve.

