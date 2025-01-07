‘Uddhav has no standing to criticize Modi’: Sharp rebuke from Bawankule

Advertisement













Nagpur: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his journey from a small tea stall and, through immense hardship and perseverance, rose to the position of the nation’s Prime Minister. Comparing his life journey, Uddhav Thackeray cannot match even a fraction of his achievements,” remarked BJP State President and Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in a sharp statement on Monday, targeting Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Thackeray had criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his foreign visits. Responding to this, Bawankule, while speaking to reporters in Koradi on Monday morning, said, “Uddhav Thackeray needs to understand that Modi has dedicated his entire life to serving 140 crore people of India. His dedication and sacrifice are as evident as sunlight. Criticizing someone of his stature is wrong.”

Bawankule further added, “If the luxurious lifestyle of Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree had been highlighted in Saamana, it would have been more relevant. It would have shown how he indulged in opulence, how he spent his two-and-a-half years as Chief Minister in excessive luxury. He didn’t visit the Mantralaya or the Vidhan Bhavan even for two days. Sitting in a glass cabin, he lived a life of extravagance. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray should refrain from commenting on indulgence.”

He also alleged that Thackeray’s remarks on Modi were made to support Arvind Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal” controversy. “Uddhav Thackeray has no standing to comment on Modi. His criticism stems from his support for Kejriwal’s lavish lifestyle. Thackeray should introspect before speaking about Modi,” concluded Bawankule.