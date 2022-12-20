Uddhav demands Maharashtra CM’s resignation after HC order in land allotment case

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde citing a Bombay High Court order seeking status quo on allotment of land in Nagpur when the latter was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Addressing a press conference in the city, where the winter session of the state legislature is currently going on, Thackeray, a former CM, dubbed the matter as serious and maintained his party will raise it in both Houses. The Nagpur bench of the High Court has ordered status quo on a decision taken by Shinde, when he was a minister in the MVA government (November 2019-June 2022), of allotting land meant for slum dwellers to private persons in the city.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and M W Chandwani, in its order passed on December 14, noted that the court since 2004 has been monitoring the land allotments made by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to politicians and other influential individuals. This was after a petition was filed by Nagpur-based social activist Anil Wadpalliwar, alleging the NIT, a local planning authority constituted under the state government’s urban development department, gave away land to politicians and others at meagre rates.

Shinde was the urban development minister in the MVA government led by Thackeray, who heads one of the factions of the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader said Shinde should resign from the post of chief minister as the land allotment was done when he headed the urban development department. Thackeray said the matter was subjudice and the state government should not intervene in it.

“We oppose this intervention by the government and the minister related to this case is now the chief minister. Hence, there is a possibility that when the government puts its submission in the court there could be intervention by them,” said the former CM.

