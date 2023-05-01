UAE company interested in investing Rs 2000 crore in Mihan: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have held talks with UAE’s Lulu Group for investing in Mihan. “There are plans to make a word-class convention centre in Mihan and the group is keen on investing Rs 2,000 crore in the project,” said Gadkari.

The convention centre alone will be creating one lakh jobs once the international airport is fully developed, said the Minister and also talked of having a floating platform in Futala that would have interiors like the Taj Mahal and hydrogen balloons flying people from Telangkhedi Lake to Ambazari Lake.

Gadkari was speaking at a Tedx programme on infrastructure and development of Nagpur.

He said the projects in Telangkhedi and Ambazari lakes have a potential to create as much as 10,000 jobs. “Along with the Futala Fountain, an 11-storey building is coming up. This would also have revolving restaurants, parking for 1,100 cars and 800 scooters. There will be at least 25 restaurants in an area of 5,000 square feet. There will be street food joints on the same road. Even those vendors will be getting slots at rates within their reach,” he said. Four floors of the 11-storey building have been constructed so far.

Gadkari said that the floating platform in Futala will have capacity to hold 1,000 persons where different events can be held.

The Minister also said he plans to develop the Telangkhedi garden as a lotus garden with 800 species of the flower. He said he is very passionate about the project and has given Rs 50 lakh from his MP’s fund. Similarly, there would be 5500 species of rose in the Botanical Garden close by.

Currently, Mihan has 68,000 jobs and the Minister plans to take it to one lakh by the end of his term. He also spoke of making hydrogen from sewage water. He announced that a major educational institute is coming up soon and students may not have to go to Mumbai or Pune for studies.

