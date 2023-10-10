Tyco India Company worker dies of electrocution in Nagpur firm

Nagpur: In a devastating incident, a worker at Tyco India Company in the Wadi area met an untimely demise due to electrocution on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Mahendra Ramdas Kanhere, a 44-year-old resident of Nagalwari, was a valued member of the workforce.

Advertisement

According to the preliminary police report, the tragic incident unfolded within the premises of the company’s plant situated on MIDC Road around 2:30 pm. Kanhere, engrossed in his duties, suddenly came into contact with a live wire. The powerful shock rendered him unconscious, causing him to collapse on the spot. Swiftly, colleagues rushed to his aid and immediately summoned medical assistance.

Mahendra Kanhere was promptly transported to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital, where the attending physicians, despite their best efforts, were forced to declare him deceased.

The local authorities wasted no time in launching an investigation into the incident, duly registering it as an accidental death case.

Further investigations are on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement