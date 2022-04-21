Two young men attack father for refusing money in Mankapur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two young men attacked their father with knives as the latter refused to give them money for their mother’s medical treatment. The incident took place in Mankapur police area on Wednesday. Both the accused have been arrested.

Identified as Amit Ramesh Kushwah (21) and Rahul Ramesh Kushwah (19), the accused are the residents of Jabalpur (MP). The victim, Ramesh Baini Patel (45), resident of Madhav Nagar, Bharatwada Road, told police that Amit and Rahul are his sons from his first wife. They demanded money for their mother’s treatment. When he refused, they attacked him with knives. When his second wife and son intervened, they were also thrashed.

On being informed, a team of Mankapur Police Station visited the spot and took the two accused brothers into custody. Cops also found a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from their possession. Police registered a case under Sections 324, 323, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 3 +25 of the Arms Act and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against the accused Amit and Rahul Kushwah. Further probe is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement