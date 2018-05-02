Two young girls end lives in MIDC, Hingna

Nagpur: Two young girls committed suicide in MIDC and Hingna police jurisdictions on Tuesday. The reasons behind the two girls taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

In the first incident, a resident of Isasani Tekdi, Old Khadan, Sapna Sujar Mahto (25) ended her life by at her residence hanging to ceiling rafter with the help of an odhni. The reason behind Sapna taking the extreme step could not be verified immediately.

MIDC Assistant PSI Jivlag Ghate, based on information provided by Santosh Jiyalal Chutelkar (40), Pandhrabodi, registered a case of accidental death and investigating the matter from all angles.

Similarly, body of a 17-year old girl, Pratiksha Vishnu Kolhe, resident of Mohgaon Zilpi, was found floating in a well near the house of Ramesh Nigote in the area. It could not be ascertained whether the teenage girl committed suicide or fell victim to any foul play.

Hingna Assistant PSI Ghuge, based on information given by Vishnu Manikrao Kolhe (45), registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.