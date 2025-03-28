Two Women Injured as SUV Loses Control Near Ambazari Garden

Advertisement



Nagpur: A major accident occurred near Ambazari Garden on Ambazari Bypass Road this evening around 6:00 to 6:15 PM when a speeding Pajero Sports SUV lost control at a turn and veered off the road. The vehicle struck two women pedestrians, leaving them injured.

The injured women have been identified as Kirti Subhash Gole (45) and Gori Atul Savarkar (47). They sustained injuries in the mishap and were immediately admitted to Viveka Hospital for medical treatment.

The SUV was reportedly being driven by Sadke Razak (20), with Vedant Jadhav (20) as a passenger. Both sustained minor head and leg injuries and have been admitted to Max Hospital for treatment.

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Ambazari Police, reached the scene promptly and are investigating the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

Advertisement